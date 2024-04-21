Everscale (EVER) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $92.68 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $92.68 million and $644,971.88 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,109,670,316 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,577,660 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

