Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,800.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $201.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1,758.33.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,513.79 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$904.60 and a 12-month high of C$1,563.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The stock has a market cap of C$33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,459.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,309.86.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of C$9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 189.55125 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, with a total value of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, with a total value of C$150,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190 shares of company stock valued at $273,877 and sold 4,572 shares valued at $5,835,859. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.