FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,159.95

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,159.95 ($14.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,142 ($14.22). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1,172 ($14.59), with a volume of 81,966 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
In other news, insider Ryan Preston bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($14.94) per share, with a total value of £20,820 ($25,918.09). 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
