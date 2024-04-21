Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

