Fei USD Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $14.80 million and $17,819.36 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011664 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,570.35 or 0.99969921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010730 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96193666 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $19,529.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

