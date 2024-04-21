Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) COO Sells $220,220.02 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $220,220.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 15th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $228,886.60.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

