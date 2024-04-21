First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 266 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.76. 692,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

