First Command Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,272,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,245,000 after buying an additional 212,676 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.