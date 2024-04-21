First Command Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after buying an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

