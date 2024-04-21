First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $62,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.61. 454,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,001. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

