First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,292,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

