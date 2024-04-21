First Command Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

Salesforce stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,009. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.86.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total transaction of $4,238,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,731,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,740,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total transaction of $4,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,731,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,740,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 628,184 shares of company stock worth $184,794,698. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

