First Command Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $2,494,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $28.50. 1,225,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,691. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

