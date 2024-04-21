First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $269.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.68.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in First Solar by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 304,592.2% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.