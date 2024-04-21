First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN:FEN opened at $16.50 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.69.
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.
