First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FEN opened at $16.50 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 75.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.