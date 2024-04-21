First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,601 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.71 during trading on Friday. 603,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,129. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.69.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

