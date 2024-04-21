First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,510 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after buying an additional 2,911,719 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,177,000 after acquiring an additional 510,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,747,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 603,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,129. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

