First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.67. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 78,301 shares.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 328,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

