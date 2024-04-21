First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.30

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.67. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 78,301 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
