First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.03. 1,254,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,549. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

