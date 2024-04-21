Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) & Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Head-To-Head Survey

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fitell shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.1% of Acushnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acushnet and Fitell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet $2.38 billion 1.66 $198.43 million $2.89 21.49 Fitell $4.80 million 17.72 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Acushnet has higher revenue and earnings than Fitell.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acushnet and Fitell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet 0 3 4 0 2.57 Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acushnet currently has a consensus target price of $66.71, suggesting a potential upside of 7.40%. Given Acushnet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acushnet is more favorable than Fitell.

Profitability

This table compares Acushnet and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet 8.33% 20.09% 8.64% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Acushnet beats Fitell on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. It offers golf balls under the Titleist brand; golf clubs, such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The company also provides golf bags, headwear, golf gloves, travel products, and other golf accessories. In addition, it offers golf shoes, gloves, golf outerwear, and men's and women's golf apparel under the FootJoy brand; and ski, golf, and lifestyle apparel under the KJUS brand name. It sells its products through on-course golf shops and golf specialty retailers, as well as through representatives, other retailers, and online. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. in March 2016. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

