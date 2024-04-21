Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises about 4.9% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned 0.12% of Five Below worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.29. 873,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,286. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.23 and its 200 day moving average is $185.82. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

