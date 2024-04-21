Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $70.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.13.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Five9 has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

