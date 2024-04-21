Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 139,093 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 85,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

