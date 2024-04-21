Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.96.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
