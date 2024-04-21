Flare (FLR) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and approximately $9.81 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,612,784,528 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 38,610,611,903.64736 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03432476 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $18,238,806.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

