Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £213 ($265.16) price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($211.63) to £186 ($231.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($213.54) to £175.89 ($218.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £192.47 ($239.60).
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Flutter Entertainment
In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of £157.85 ($196.50), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,261,733.85). Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
