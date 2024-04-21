Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 7.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. 4,836,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,136. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

