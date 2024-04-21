Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Freehold Royalties Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
