G999 Price Hits $0.0011 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $2.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00057130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00023417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001102 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars.

