GateToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.38 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00010741 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $671.26 million and $5.38 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011653 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,767.15 or 0.99980199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00100683 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,472,738 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,469,877.31258121 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.94721505 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,802,177.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

