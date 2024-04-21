GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock.

GEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.00.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Shares of GEV opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.