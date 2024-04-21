Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.
Generation Income Properties Stock Performance
Generation Income Properties stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.18. Generation Income Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
Generation Income Properties Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.42%.
About Generation Income Properties
Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.
