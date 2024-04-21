Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,657,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

