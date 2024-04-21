Globe Life (GL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY24 guidance at $11.30-$11.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $232,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

