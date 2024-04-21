Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.85

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.85 and traded as low as C$13.95. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$14.31, with a volume of 2,050 shares trading hands.

Goodfellow Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$121.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.32.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of C$105.33 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Announces Dividend

About Goodfellow

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

