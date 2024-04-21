Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Raised to C$0.75

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market Trading Down 3.1 %

FOOD stock opened at C$0.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$23.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

