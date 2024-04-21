Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,233,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $554,882,000 after purchasing an additional 563,265 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.22 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

