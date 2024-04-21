Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 4,001 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

