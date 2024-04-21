Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 405 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

CMCSA opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

