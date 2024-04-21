Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,537 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

