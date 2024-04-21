Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 701.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in Green Dot by 3,257.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In other Green Dot news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. StockNews.com lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 596,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.58 million, a P/E ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

