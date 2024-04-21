Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $37.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

GPRE stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.60. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

