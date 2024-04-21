Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.67.

NYSE:GPI opened at $265.53 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $16,330,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $12,703,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $2,770,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

