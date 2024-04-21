Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,633,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,425 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 10,985,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,504,000 after buying an additional 476,543 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,265,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,016,000 after buying an additional 6,781,893 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,197,000 after buying an additional 1,152,924 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,519,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.