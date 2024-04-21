Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of TV opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.