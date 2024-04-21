Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HWC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,992. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

