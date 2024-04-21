Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $127,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.14. 12,034,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $163.14. The company has a market capitalization of $372.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.