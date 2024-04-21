Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $109.41 Million Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 180.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $109,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.17. 1,497,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,201. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,271.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,907,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $938,762,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,363,315 shares of company stock valued at $960,746,759. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

