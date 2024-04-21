Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $62.75 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.37% of Watsco worth $62,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.92. 343,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.39. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.17 and a 12 month high of $447.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.