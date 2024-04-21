Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $64.71 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.68% of Clean Harbors worth $64,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after buying an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,292,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after buying an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $114,248,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

Get Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $2.81 on Friday, hitting $193.71. The company had a trading volume of 353,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $204.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day moving average of $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.