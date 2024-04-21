Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 170,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $71,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.5 %

TSM stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.70. 28,284,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,782,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

