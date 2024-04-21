Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,678 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 111,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 118,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

QCOM stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $157.63. 10,292,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

